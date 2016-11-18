Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robbie Keane has left MLS side LA Galaxy after six years at the club, but hopes to continue his playing career.

A statement released by Keane read: "It's been a privilege to have played my part in the history of such a great club and I leave with memories that will stay with me foreve.

"Winning three MLS Cups, scoring over 100 goals for the club and being named as 2014 MVP are all achievements that I will look back on with pride, it's been an incredible experience, I've truly loved every minute of my time at LA Galaxy."

"I believe that now is the right time for a new challenge as I look towards the next chapter of my playing career. I still feel as fit and sharp as ever and I am looking forward to my next adventure.

"Having now retired from international football I am ready to focus everything I have on one last major challenge in club football and will be taking time out to consider my options before announcing my next move."

The statement has created lots of rumours around the next step of Keane's career with bookies SkyBet offering 10/1 on the ex-Ireland international joining Wolves, 14/1 on him to join Newcastle United and 16/1 on signing for Leeds.

Shamrock Rovers currently lead the betting at 8/11.

(Photo: Action Images / Ed Sykes)

Jacob Murphy will be handed a new long-term contract by Norwich City to ward off interested Premier League sides, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals in 16 games for the Canaries this season and he and his twin brother Josh have been the subject of interest from Everton.

But Norwich are hoping to pen their youngster down with a new four-year deal.

Murphy's current contract expires in the summer, but is believed to have an optional extra year built into it.

Brother Josh's contract runs out at the end of the season as well and the Daily Mail claims talks are also due to take place with him.

According to the newspaper, the twins will be given vastly-improved deals in a bid to keep the prospects at Carrow Road despite a host of Premier League sides monitoring the youngsters.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has admitted he wants Diego De Girolamo to go out on loan in January.

The Italy youth international joined the Robins after he was released by Sheffield Wednesday last summer, but the manager revealed Lee Tomlin's sterling performances have kept the 21-year-old out of the side.

He said: "Diego has been fantastic and he is unfortunate to have Lee Tomlin in front of him. At most other Championship clubs where they don't have a Tomlin, he would probably be in the first team.

"There is a lot of interest in Diego from League One clubs and that does not surprise me. I think loaning him out would be the solution to the situation he finds himself in.

"But it's a matter of finding the right club for him, one where he can have the freedom to play as a number ten or even as a forward and affect the game."

Finally, Burton Albion midfielder Tom Naylor has signed a contract extension with the Brewers.

The 25-year-old put pen to paper on an extra year deal to his contract which will now expire in 2018.

He said: "It's been a long time coming but it's signed and sealed.

"I'm delighted. I just want to play as much as I can and try to get this club as high as they can as well. Hopefully we will stay in the league."