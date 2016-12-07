Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County manager Steve McClaren has remained tight-lipped on rumours linking the Rams with Rangers midfielder Josh Windass.

The 22-year-old was believed to be subject of interest from both Derby and Newcastle United, but McClaren refused to go into detail on the link.

At Derby's pre-Nottingham Forest press conference McClaren said: "It's all speculation," but went in to no more depth in his response.

Windass joined Rangers from Accringotn Stanley in the summer having graduated from Huddersfield Town's academy.

Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett has admitted it is hard for the Blues to make signings in a "vastly inflated" market ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blues bought Che Adams, Greg Stewart, Ryan Shotton and Jack Storer in the summer, but the boss is well aware they may have to spend more money to secure a playoff spot come May.

“I don’t think anyone has ever asked realistic fees have they? Agents or clubs,” said the Birmingham manager.

“The market has become vastly inflated over the last two years because people are worth what clubs are prepared to spend.

“If clubs are prepared to spend vast amounts of money to try to get into the Premier League - good luck to them.

“But what it does is the teams without vast amounts of money it makes it even more challenging.

“If you look at us in fifth, it doesn’t take that much of a genius to work out what type or quality of player we need to try improve our position and our squad.

“Along with that you can almost guess what types of fees and wage some of those players will cost. It’s a real challenge.”

Manchester United will recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan spell at Wolves in January, according to reports.

The 19-year-old joined the Midlands side over the summer in a bid to get first team football, but has found minutes hard to come by so far this season.

The defender has made just seven appearances so far this campaign and the Mirror claim Jose Mourinho will trigger a recall option in the youngster's loan contract.

The paper claims the Portuguese manager will add the youngster to United's Europa League squad in the New Year in a bid to shore up at the back.

Finally, former Newcastle United centre forward Micky Quinn has backed his former club to spend big in the January transfer window.

The striker, who spent three years of his career on Tyneside, believes owner Mike Ashley will dip into his pocket as the Toon look to bounce straight back into the Premier League after just a season in the Championship.

He said on talkSport: “I’ve heard he [Benitez] has a few quid to spend in January."

He went on to say of the Championship: "I've seen enough Championship teams now to think that it is a moderate division. I really do. Even when they [Newcastle] went down to nine men, they still had 58% of the possession."