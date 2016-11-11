Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County have emerged as favourites to sign released Rangers midfielder Joey Barton.

Steve McClaren tried to sign Barton for Newcastle United last summer before the move was blocked by the Magpies' football board.

Barton has said previously: “Steve wanted to sign me at Derby, because he knew I was out of contract at QPR.

“He obviously lost his job at Derby, and wanted to sign me for Newcastle.

“I spoke to him a few times over the summer, and he was told, basically, the Pope had more chance of playing for Newcastle than me.”

But with McClaren now at Derby the way looks clear for Barton to join up with the former England boss.

And, according to the Chronicle, the 34-year-old could even play out the rest of his career with the Rams.

Newcastle United star Aleksandr Mitrovic will stay with the Toon until the summer - according to his agent.

The Serbian is a fan-favourite at St James' Park, but has been linked to major European clubs over the last few windows, with Napoli the latest reported suitor.

But agent Nenad Jestrovic insists the cult hero will stay at Newcastle until at least the summer.

He told CalcioNapoli24: “It is very unlikely at the moment. The only certainty right now is that he will end the season at Newcastle United.

"In the past, there was some contact [from Napoli], but for now it’s out of the question.

“He will spend another six months in England, then we'll decide what to do with his future.”

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn is keen on leaving Ibrox in January, with Fulham and Bristol City reportedly interested in the forward.

The Scottish Sun believes the 26-year-old is ready to call time on his Gers career after seeing teammates Rob Kiernan, Wes Foderingham and James Tavernier handed improved deals while not receiving one himself.

Waghorn scored 28 goals last season, but has only managed one in the top tier of Scottish football this campaign.

The former England U21 striker has a year and a half left on his Ibrox deal.

Aston Villa target Victor Lindelof is about to be handed a bumper new contract at Benfica, according to reports.

The centre half - who has been the subject of interest from Villa, Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus and PSG - currently has a £26m release clause in his contract, but that sould double should he sign the new deal.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo believe the 22-year-old is about to be handed an extension which would see him stay in Lisbon until 2020.

Whether he will sign it is another matter however, with some of Europe's biggest clubs after the Swede.