Newcastle United and Aston Villa are believed to be interested in former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison.

The 23-year-old left for Lazio on a free transfer last summer but has failed to earn a place in the Serie A side, making just eight appearances for the Rome-based club.

And the Daily Mail claims Aston Villa and Newcastle United have joined Hull City in the chase for Morrison.

Hull boss Mike Phelan worked with the youngster when he was assistant manager at Old Trafford and has admitted he is interested in a reunion with the mercurial playmaker.

He told the Sun: "'We are looking at players who can come in and strengthen the squad in January.

"Ravel is a talented boy. He’s had his ups and downs but I know what he’s got to offer.

"He has bags of ability that just needs harnessing in the right way."

Morrison hasn't played in England since turning out for Cardiff against Rotherham in December 2014.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed he does not expect the Cottagers to make too many waves in the January transfer window.

The Whites are two points off the playoff spots and have notched good wins over Newcastle united and Huddersfield Town this season, but the boss is more concerned about improving his squad through training, rather than signings.

“Generally, I don’t believe we’re going to buy so many in the transfer window," said Jokanovic.

“What we have to do is improve with what is here and improve on the field.

“But we check the market. The board and the owner might be looking. I'm always looking.”

Roy Keane has warned Championship outfits Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Reading, QPR and Preston over their rumoured interest in Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan.

The midfielder has been called up to the Ireland squad after a string of impressive performances, but assistant manager Keane is undecided whether Horgan can make the step up to English football.

In a press conference for the national team Kenae said: “I bumped into people at the [FAI Cup] final working for English and Scottish clubs. They asked, ‘Can he step up?’ - that’s the million-dollar question.

“You don’t know. Sometimes there’s a big gap and it’s a big ask. The benefits of playing in Europe and the fitness levels will certainly help if they go across. But who’s to say they’re not happy and settled in Dundalk?

“Obviously Richie Towell went over last year and he’s had one or two injuries and it’s not quite happened for him. So it’s not all this fantasy that you go over and everything falls into place. But I’m sure he’ll have good options.”

New QPR boss Ian Holloway is keen to bring in his own backroom staff, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's team leaving Loftus Road today.

David Oldfield, Dirk Heesen and Chris Barnes have all left West London after Holloway, who was in charge of Rangers between 2001 and 2006, was reappointed last week.

QPR's Director of Football Les Ferdinand told the club website: “I’d like to wish all three men all the best for the future – and thank them for their services to QPR during their time with us.

“Ian [Holloway] has come in and, as with any managerial appointment, they have their own ideas about how they see their staffing working out.

“Needless to say, he’s keen to add to his backroom staff and we’ll confirm any appointments as and when they're official.”