Birmingham City have signed former Huddersfield Town striker Lukas Jutkiewicz from Burnley.

The 27-year-old has impressed after joining the second city side on loan in August and has bagged six goals in 20 matches for the Blues.

The £1m deal will officially go through when the transfer window opens in January, but Jutkiewicz will be a permanent Birmingham player in 2017.

The forward spent a rather uninspiring loan spell at Town in 2009 when he failed to score in seven appearances for the Terriers.

Newcastle United are keen on signing Brentford midfielder Alan Judge for a cut-price fee in January.

The Irishman was close to joining Newcastle over the summer, but the Toon pulled the plug on the deal amid uncertainty over the playmakers return date from injury.

The Sun claim Newcastle could land the 28-year-old for just £600,000 in January with his deal running out in the summer - a far cry from the £10m the Bees were demanding just six months ago.

Last season Judge recorded 14 goals and 12 assists in the Championship.

One player who could be on the way out from St James' Park however is mercurial striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Croydon Advertiser believe Crystal Palace are considering a £15m swoop for the Serb who has found himself behind Dwight Gayle in the Magpies' pecking order.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals for Newcastle so far this season and has previously been linked with a move to West Ham and Swansea.

Finally, Nottingham Forest 's Henri Lansbury is being eyed up for a cut-price move by Gianfranco Zola's Birmingham City .

The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has not yet signed a new deal - despite talks having taken place.

And the Birmingham Mail believe Zola will try and snap up the midfielder for cheap in January with Lansbury as Forest may look to cash in on the former Arsenal man.

The Forest captain has scored six goals in 19 appearances for the Reds this season.