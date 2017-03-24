Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fiorentina will try to sign Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez on a permanent deal in the summer, according to reports.

The Colombian has been at the Italian side on loan this season, switching from his preferred central midfield role to right-back.

Fiorentina have already paid around 250,000 euros for the loan deal and would have to stump up another 2.75m to sign Sanchez permanently.

And the 31-year-old may want to stay in Italy with Villa resigned to another season in the Championship.

Brighton & Hove Albion will not go on a spending spree should they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Chief Executive Paul Barber has confirmed the Seagulls will continue to be smart in their recruitment as not all clubs make profit in the top flight.

He told the Argus: “All it would mean is we are fishing in a bigger pond, because we can afford to fish in a bigger pond. Clearly then some of those players in that pond previously out of reach in the Championship go into your reach.

“We are still going to be as smart as we possibly can to acquire those players at the best possible prices."

He added: “It’s not a slam dunk that because you are in the Premier League you make a profit. You’ve still got to manage the club efficiently, you’ve still got to be prudent in the market, you’ve still got to be tough in your negotiating, you’ve still got to be smart in how you sell players to get the best possible price.

Newcastle United midfielder Haris Vuckic is on trial at Eredivisie side Twente.

The Slovenian is out of contract in the summer and is expected to leave the Tyneside club for pastures new.

The 24-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the Magpies, but has spent most of his Newcastle career out on loan.

Vuckic was on loan at Bradford earlier in the season, scoring four goals in 14 appearances for the Bantams.

Finally, Everton are believed to be in talks with Nottingham Forest over signing youngster Brennan Johnson.

The 15-year-old midfielder has featured regularly in Forest's Under 18 side this season and has also represented England at Under 16 level.

Everton see the youngster as one of the brightest up and coming talents and have seen a number of bids rejected for the starlet.

According to the Nottingham Post, Forest are holding out for £1m for Brennan.