Championship pace-setters Newcastle United and Brighton have been linked with a move for Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

The 38-year-old has announced he is leaving New York City FC and has been linked to playing and managerial roles back in the UK.

And The Express claims Newcastle and Brighton are keen on bringing the former England man to their respective camps in January.

The newspaper believes Benitez and Lampard shared a good relationship at Chelsea together, while Brighton would be a good option for the midfielder as he would not have to move away from his London home.

Birmingham City are reportedly interested in Scunthorpe United striker Josh Morris.

The forward has bagged 14 goals and five assists in 18 matches so far this season, propelling the Iron to the top of the League One table.

The former Bradford City man is believed to have many suitors - with the Blues leading the way according to the Sun - but Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann has already declared the League One top scorer not for sale.

"He is going nowhere in January," Swann told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It is not a challenge to keep hold of him because if you want to be successful then you have to keep your best players."

Birmingham are not the only Midlands side linked with a January move, with Aston Villa believed to be interested in Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood.

The Republic of Ireland international has impressed for the Owls since joining in 2014 following his release from Sunderland and Villa are believed to want a new stopper.

Pierluigi Gollini has not filled the Villa support with confidence since joining from Hellas Verona and Steve Bruce may dip into the market for a proven Championship keeper- according to the Sun.

The rumour comes a week or so after the Villans were linked with a move for Hull City's reserve keeper Eldin Jakupovic.

Finally, the big rumour surrounding Huddersfield Town is the speculation that Nahki Wells has refused to sign a contract extension .

The Telegraph claim Town will demand £8m for the Bermudian in January with Norwich and Fulham believed to be interested.

The newspaper also claims Wells rejected the chance to become Town's top earner when he refused to sign the new deal.

Wells still has 18 months on his Town contract.