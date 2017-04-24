Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United have made Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney their 'top priority' this summer, according to reports.

The Mirror claim that Rafa Benitez is keen on bringing the 26-year-old to Tyneside in the off-season, with the Geordies priced out of a move in January.

In the winter, Newcastle were quoted £20m by the Cottagers, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic describing Cairney as the man who ‘makes them tick’.

The creative midfielder has played a huge role in Fulham's renaissance this year, scoring 11 times and recording 12 assists.

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly interested in signing Joel Campbell from Arsenal this summer.

The Seagulls secured promotion to the top flight this month and are now looking at reinforcements to help them stay in the Premier League.

And Futbol Centro America claim Campbell - who is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon - is at the top of their list.

The Costa Rican winger has three goals in 22 appearances for the Portuguese outfit this season.

Aston Villa are keen on bringing Barnsley defender Marc Roberts in to Villa Park this summer, according to reports.

The Birmingham Mail claim Villa will attempt to make Roberts the third Tykes player to make the switch to the Midlands in two transfer windows, with Conor Hourihane and James Bree making the switch in January.

Roberts was made Barnsley captain when Hourihane left in the last window, and has impressed at the back this season, helping the Tykes to keep 13 clean sheets.

The same report also claim Villa hold an interest in Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint, who scored against Town at Ashton Gate in March.

Finally, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has not been put off by Ryan Sessegnon's contract situation - according to reports.

The youngster will sign his first professional contract with Fulham on his 17th birthday next month, allowing the Cottagers to slap a £15m price tag on the left-back.

But the Express claim that won't put Liverpool boss Klopp off the youngster, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

And if the Reds do not land the prodigy, the paper also claims they will look at Hull City left-back Andy Robertson and are prepared to fork out around £8m for the 23-year-old.