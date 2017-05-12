Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich City’s recently released defender Steven Whittaker is a target for Glasgow Rangers, according to The Scottish Sun.

The 32-year-old, who can play anywhere across the back, has been released by the Canaries at the end of the campaign after spending five seasons at Carrow Road.

The experienced Scotland international has already spent five years at Ibrox between 2007 and 2012, making 150 appearances for the Scottish giants.

Sticking with The Scottish Sun and Blackburn Rovers striker Anthony Stokes is reportedly moving close to securing a return to Hibernian.

The 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Ewood Park after joining the club last summer with his last league appearance coming in December.

The Republic of Ireland international has had two previous spells with Hibs and now looks set to return on a free transfer as Rovers look to slash their wage bill after SkyBet Championship relegation.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United face competition from German side Hoffenheim for the signature of Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Sun are reporting talks have already been held between the two clubs about a possible loan move to the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make an impression on Pep Guardiola this campaign with the Magpies interested in the player earlier this season.

Elsewhere, Cardiff City look set to complete the capture of goalkeeper Lee Camp, according to HITC.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Rotherham United at the end of the season with Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock previously working with the player during his tenure as manager of the Millers.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also hoping to boost their Premier League credentials with the capture of Crystal Palace forward Frazier Campbell.

Sky Sports are suggesting the Seagulls could be set to make a move for the out-of-favour forward who has made only 11 appearances for the club this year with his contract set to expire in the summer.

And finally, a report in the Sheffield Star suggests Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

The youngster enjoyed an impressive season on-loan at the club with the Blades hopeful a permanent deal could be done.

Ebanks-Landell made 34 league appearances for the club this term with boss Chris Wilder keen to bring the player back to South Yorkshire ahead of their return to the Championship next term.