Two of the SkyBet Championship's hottest young prospects could be set for big money Premier League moves this summer, according to reports.

According to the The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Fulham FC youngster Ryan Sessegnon.

The Premier League giants have been linked with Sessegnon on numerous occasions this season with the 16-year-old continually impressing at Craven Cottage.

Sessegnon recently came to prominence in Fulham's away win against Newcastle United, scoring a brace and has so far made 26 appearances for the Cottagers this campaign.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Arsenal are the latest club keeping an eye on Nottingham Forest forward Ben Brereton with Liverpool and Southampton also monitoring the 17-year-old's progress.

Brereton only made his professional debut in January against Leeds United but has since gone on to play 13 times, scoring three goals and once again impressed during last Saturday's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.