Former Huddersfield Town favourite Jordan Rhodes has been told he can leave Middlesbrough in the next transfer window.

The 26-year-old has found matches hard to come by since Boro were promoted to the Premier League and manager Aitor Karanka has now confirmed Rhodes will be allowed to leave in January should the right bid be received.

Karanka told the Daily Mail: "Jordan is a player in this squad but if he wants to leave, if we receive the right offer from a club that wants to buy him, and we are happy with the deal, then fine.

"But if he wants to stay here, he's part of the squad and I'm happy. The market will see and always, once again, three parts have to be involved."

Rhodes joined Middlesbrough from Blackburn last January for a reported £9m and - according to the Daily Mail - Boro are keen to recoup the whole fee.

Burnley, Hull City, Aston Villa , Sheffield Wednesday , Norwich City , Brighton , Derby and Celtic are all believed to be interested in the forward.

Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and West Ham are interested in Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - according to reports.

The Serbian forward joined the Toon for £14.5m in July 2015, bagging nine Premier League goals in their ill-fated campaign last season.

The 22-year-old has five in the Championship this season and - according to the Express - both Palace and West Ham are looking to the Serb to bolster their faltering attacks.

The paper suggests Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez may be tempted to sell should an offer close to Mitrovic's original fee be submitted.

Reading striker Dominic Samuel has been linked to Premier League sides Hull City and Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old forward has broken into the Royals side under Jaap Stam, marking his first start with a goal against Burton Albion.

And the Mirror claim the former Coventry City and Gillingham loanee could now be moving to the top tier of English football in January.

Samuel does however have two years left on his Reading contract and would not come cheap.

Finally, Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Dave Edwards has signed a new deal at Molineux which will keep him at the club until 2019.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals so far this season after featuring for Wales in the nation's impressive run at Euro 2016.

On signing the new deal, Edwards told the club's official website: "I am both proud and excited to have agreed a deal to extend my stay at this great club.

"When you go into your last year, there is always that little doubt about injuries and what may happen, so it is great to have got something sorted out.

"It is great for a player to have that reassurance that the club want you, and that Wolves wanted me as much as I wanted to stay here."