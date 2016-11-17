Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Lambert has confirmed Wolves will be looking at bringing in first team players in the January transfer window.

Wanderers find themselves 19th in the Championship table after 16 games despite bringing in 13 players on loan and permanent deals over the summer.

And the new manager believes it's time for the club to focus on bringing quality to Molineux, rather then quantity.

Lambert told the Express & Star: “I don’t think you can keep flooding any football club with people that are not going to play.

“When you have too many it can be a problem – and when you have too few it can be a problem.

“You know January’s coming, you know the squad is full when everybody is fit.

“And if we can get one or two in to help the lads, that’s what we’ll do.”

Newcastle United could come back in for Brentford's creative midfielder Alan Judge in the January transfer window.

The Chronicle have reported Judge is due return to light training in January and that could make Newcastle swoop for the Irish midfielder when the window opens on January 1.

The 28-year-old is recovering from a broken leg and has just six months left on his contract at Griffin Park.

Brentford’s medical chief Neil Greig said: “Alan Judge has made positive progressions in the past four weeks.

“A meeting with the consultant this week went well and bone healing continues to improve.

“There is a further review planned in eight weeks (week beginning January 9 2017) at which point we hope to be able to gain the all clear to return to light training.

“No date for a team return has been set.”

Preston North End have signed forward Tom Barkhuizen from League Two side side Morecambe.

The 23-year-old's contract at the Globe Arena was mutually cancelled earlier this month, but Barkhuizen has been training with the Shrimps ahead of the switch which will go through officially on January 1.

On his move, the striker told the BBC: "Agreeing the pre-contract deal now, I get the opportunity to bed myself in before I can play again.

"I think this will be a really good challenge for me."

Finally, a number of Championship clubs are believed to be keeping tabs on Portsmouth striker Conor Chaplin.

According to the Sun, Ipswich Town , Fulham and QPR are interested in the forward, with Premier League side Bournemouth also monitoring his prgoress.

The 19-year-old has netted five times this campaign, with several scouts watching the teenager over the course of the last two seasons.

Chaplin is contracted at Fratton Park until 2019.