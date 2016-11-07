Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United could be set to miss out on the permanent transfer of Pontus Jansson in January with Watford monitoring the centre back.

The 24-year-old has fast become a fan-favourite at Elland Road since joining on loan from Torino in the summer, but his impressive performances are believed to have caught the Hornets' eye.

According to the Watford Observer, boss Walter Mazzarri is keen on strengthening his side's defence with the Swedish international on his radar.

The newspaper goes on to claim the defender wants to stay at Leeds, but may be swayed by the promise of Premier League football.

Jansson may be linked with a move away from Elland Road, but Leeds have been linked with an incoming defender.

Zulte Waregem left back Bryan Verboom is believed to be on Garry Monk's shopping list after Leeds failed to sign the Belgian Under 21 international over the summer.

Belgian outlet Voetbalrss claim Leeds are ready to come back in for their man when the window opens in January, which could pave the way for Charlie Taylor's exit.

West Bromwich Albion's pursuit of Taylor has not been a secret and has led the 23-year-old to refuse a contract extension at Elland Road.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Dundalk star Daryl Horgan.

The Daily Mail claim Toon boss Rafa Benitez has sent scouts to watch Horgan in action after his string of top performances in the Europa League.

Newcastle scouts were at the Tallaght Stadium last month for Dundlak's clash with Zenit St Petersburg when the winger scored an exception solo goal - and he scored in the reverse fixture on Thursday to increase his stock even more.

The winger is contracted with Dundalk until December 8 - the day of the Irish side's final Europa League group stage match - with the midfielder admitting it is unlikely he would leave the Lilywhites should they progress.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Polish striker Lukasz Teodorczyk.

The Anderlecht forward - who is on loan from Dynamo Kiev - has bagged 13 goals already this season, including four in the Europa League group stages.

The Mirror claim his form has led to interest from across the continent with Aston Villa joining West Ham, West Brom, Stoke, Everton, Sunderland, Dortmund, Milan and Bayer Leverkusen in pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Despite the links, Anderlecht will have first refusal of the striker as the Brussels-based side have an option to buy built into the £12m-rated striker's contract.

Queens Park Rangers will not appoint bookies favourite Tim Sherwood as their new manager, according to reports.

West London Sport have reported the Hoops will not go for the former Aston Villa and Tottenham boss and will instead try to lure Paul Clement to Loftus Road.

The former Derby boss is currently the assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich, but may be tempted by an offer from the club his father, Dave, made over 400 appearances for.

Steve Cotterill, Karl Robinson and Ian Holloway have also been linked with the vacancy in West London.