Rudy Gestede's Aston Villa nightmare looks set to be nearing an end with a £6.5m move to Middlesbrough , according to The Guardian.

The Benin international has started just eight SkyBet Championship games so far this season with the likes of Crystal Palace , West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United all linked with a move.

However, the Villans look to have won the race with it being reported the 28-year-old was at the Riverside Stadium last week and is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Premier League side.

Three other player's could also be set to leave the Championship for a move to Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers - Barnsley's Conor Hourihane, Jota of Brentford and Norwich City ’s Sergi Canos.

Hourihane has been a star performer for the Tykes but his contract is up at the end of the season; Sergi Canos only joined the Canaries in the summer while Jota is currently on loan at Eibar from Brentford.

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are lining up a bid for AFC Bournemouth's Callum Wilson in the January transfer window.

Despite the forward having just three goals to his name after returning from a serious injury lay-off, it is believed Cherries boss Eddie Howe is reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave on the cheap next month.

Meanwhile Leeds United, Derby County and Bristol City are believed to be interested in signing free agent Leon Osman, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Midfielder is also being linked to Glasgow Rangers and League One side Bolton Wanderers after ending a 19-year association with Everton FC in the summer.

And finally, Crystal Palace are ready to make a move for Norwich City winger Robbie Brady, according to London News.

The report claims new Palace boss Sam Allardyce is keen to add to his squad in the January window and Robbie Brady is one of his main targets.