Leeds United passed up the opportunity to sign Omar Bogle on deadline day.

The former Grimsby man ended up joining Wigan Athletic on January 31 for around £1m and immediately paid back the Latics by scoring a brace last night to earn a draw against promotion-chasing Norwich City.

According to Mariners owner John Fenty, Leeds were offered the chance to pip Wigan to the 24-year-old striker, but did not want to pay the fee.

He told the Grimsby Telegraph: "There was another club, which I now don't mind revealing as Leeds United, who were tracking the interest in Omar and they had an opportunity, at the last minute on deadline day, to come in and pip what was being offered by Wigan.

"They weren't prepared to do that and so that gives me the feeling that the deal we settled on with Wigan was of a good – and fair – value for a player of Omar's calibre and future potential."

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Blackpool winger Bright Osayi Samuel.

The Birmingham Mail claim Villa have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old, with Arsenal and Everton also believed to be keen on the youngster.

Samuel has made more than 50 appearances for the Seasiders since being handed his debut in their final season in the Championship.

He has opted to play for Nigeria over England at international level.

Nottingham Forest owner Fawaz Al Hasawi has no intention of selling 17-year-old prodigy Ben Brereton.

The youngster scored his first Forest goal against Aston Villa last Saturday and has now been linked with a move away from the City Ground to Manchester United and Liverpool.

But Al Hasawi has played down rumours of Brereton leaving. He told the Nottingham Post: "Why would we want to sell him?

"We have similar players coming through the academy.

"We have invested money in the academy and Gary has done an amazing job, which is why we have good players coming through now.

"We have given Gary [Brazil] everything he has asked for and we now have some good players coming through as a result.

"We have very good players coming through, in fact and that is very positive for the future of the club. We want them to play here."

Finally, Brentford boss Dean Smith has extended his contract with the Bees.

The 45-year-old joined from Walsall in November 2015 and will now remain until the end of the 2018/19 season.

"It is great news for the club that both Dean and Richard [O'Kelly, assistant manager] are fully committed for the long term," co-director of football Phil Giles said.

"Their arrival helped us bring some stability and allowed us to concentrate on building some solid foundations for the future."