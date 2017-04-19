Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United's Pontus Jansson is being monitored by Premier League side Southampton, with Sky Sports reporting the south-coast outfit are lining up a move at the end of the season.

The Whites signed the Swedish international on loan from Torino at the start of the campaign and, after a number of impressive performances, signed him to a permanent deal until 2020 back in February.

The media outlet claim the Saints would be willing to offer £10.5 million for the centre back, as he could fill the space vacated by Virgil Van Dijk next season.

Meanwhile, Jansson's fellow central defensive partner Kyle Bartley, currently on loan from Swansea City, could also be set for a move in the summer.

The 25-year-old's impressive displays have alerted a number of clubs including Burnley, AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City, according to WalesOnline.

It is also being reported by The Mirror that Forest's highly-rated youngster Ben Brereton is set for a move to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The forward only turned 18 years old yesterday with Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool all interested in capturing his services, with the latter reportedly ready to splash out £10m for him.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is considering a move for goalkeeper Allan McGregor, a man he knows well from his time at Hull City.

McGregor has had an injury hit last 12 months, and has been shipped out on-loan to Cardiff City to regain his fitness.

Villa are short in the goalkeeping department as Sam Johnstone will return to parent club Manchester United in the summer while Pierluigi Gollini still has a year left on his 18-month loan deal at Serie A side Atalanta.

Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham might be seeking a loan move abroad next season with Turkish side Fenerbache reportedly interested in the striker, according to the Bristol Post.

Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, has currently got 25 goals in all competitions this season for the Robins but his future may still lie elsewhere despite his impressive form.

And finally, Cardiff City are interested in signing Barnsley star man Marley Watkins according to Ladbrokes, with Swansea City and Bristol City keeping tabs on the striker too.

Watkins has scored 19 goals so far this season, and has been a big reason to why the Tykes have done so well on their return to the Championship.