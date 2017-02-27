Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves winger Helder Costa, according to reports.

Costa impressed while on loan at Molineux earlier in the season, leading to Wolves snapping up the Portuguese on a permanent deal worth £13m in January.

And the Daily Star are reporting the Reds are weighing up a summer bid for the 23-year-old, who was part of the Wanderers' side that dumped them out of the FA Cup last month.

Costa has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for the Midlands side this season.

Barnsley 's Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent is aiming for a starting berth at Anfield next season after a strong campaign with the Tykes.

The 20-year-old has notched two goals and two assists in 36 appearances for Barnsley this season and was the main attacking threat when Huddersfield Town visited Oakwell last weekend.

“The manager gave me my debut last year when I came back from Coventry and to see him giving out even more debuts this year and putting his trust in young players in big games is pivotal,” he told LFC TV.

“It inspires you. Not many clubs are giving young players these opportunities.

“So that’s more inspiration for me to go back to Liverpool in the summer, work hard in pre-season, and push forward for the first team.”

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez was "surprised" after reports of a move to China surfaced this weekend.

The Spaniard joined Newcastle a year ago, but could not keep the Geordies in the Premier League.

Now Newcastle sit second in the Championship, but the Mirror reported over the weekend that Benitez had been offered a £30million-a-year contract by an unnamed Chinese Super League side.

The manager refuted the reports in today's press conference, stating: "It was a surprise to me."

QPR utility man James Perch has urged the club to hand Jamie Mackie a new deal.

The Hoops have already given Massimo Luongo, Ryan Manning and ex-Town man Alex Smithies long-term contracts, but the former Newcastle man wants Mackie to also be offered an extension.

Perch told Get West London: “He’s been superb for us, has Jamie. He’s been unlucky with injuries but now it looks like he has finally got over them. If anyone deserves a contact, Jamie does.

“He wears his heart on his sleeve and is a superb servant for QPR. The fans love him and I’d like to see Jamie get a new contract.”

Mackie's current deal expires at the end of the season.