Liverpool are believed to be leading the race to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon.

The 16-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season under Slavisa Jokanovic this campaign and Squawka claims Jurgen Klopp's Reds enquired about the teenager's availability in January.

The full-back has made 16 appearances for the Cottagers so far this season, scoring four goals and making two assists.

Manchester City and Tottenham are also thought to be keen on the youngster.

Chelsea are believed to be battling RB Leipzig for the signature of Nottingham Forest man Matty Cash.

The 19-year-old midfielder is believed to be interesting the Premier League leaders - according to the Mirror - with Leipzig also keen on the youngster.

The Bundesliga outfit bought Cash's former Forest team-mate Oliver Burke in summer for a reported £13m, which could help sway the former Bisham Abbey player's mind.

Cash has made 19 appearances for the Reds this season.

Blackburn Rovers are set to sign former Birmingham City defender Paul Caddis.

The 28-year-old defender was released by the Blues during the January transfer window after the Scot failed to make an appearance during the first half of the campaign.

And now - according to the Sun - Rovers are looking to sign the full-back, having sold Ben Marshall to Wolves last month.

Caddis made over 150 appearances for Birmingham in his five year spell at St Andrew's.

Finally, Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a move to China League One side Beijing GBG.

The 30-year-old Ivorian was the Magpies' longest serving outfield player, but has failed to impress boss Rafa Benitez since the Spaniard joined last season.

The centre-midfielder will be most remembered for his only Newcastle goal - which completed a remarkable four-goal comeback to earn the Toon a point against Arsenal in 2011.

Tiote has signed a two-year deal in the Chinese capital.