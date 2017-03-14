Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon has signed a pre-contract deal at Fulham , according to reports.

The 16-year-old left-back has impressed this season, becoming a mainstay in the Fulham back four and scoring a brace against league leaders Newcastle United.

His form has helped the Cottagers hunt down the Championship's top six and has also got him noticed by both Liverpool and Tottenham - with both sides rumoured to be weighing up bids in excess of £10m for the youngster.

But Football Insider claim Sessegnon has now signed a pre-contract agreement at Fulham, with the youngster unable to sign a professional deal until he turns 17 in May.

Sessegnon was previously on a scholarship contract at Craven Cottage.

Burton Albion are keen on breaking their transfer record to sign Fulham 's Cauley Woodrow.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Pirelli Stadium on loan in January and the Daily Star are reporting the Brewers want to make the deal permanent.

The forward has bagged three goals for Burton since joining, helping them rise to 18th in the table.

Nigel Clough is believed to be keen on spending £750,000 on the forward, which would dwarf Burton's previous transfer record - the £304,000 spent on Jackson Irvine.

Brentford have signed teenage striker Joe Hardy from Manchester City.

The 18-year-old forward signs on a three-year deal and will join up with Brentford's second side.

Hardy has scored 12 goals for City U18s this season under ex-Brentford boss Lee Carsley.

London Football News also claim the Bees are looking for another loan deal for Crystal Palace striker Sullay Kaikai - who was recalled from a previous loan spell at Griffin Park in January.

Brighton & Hove Albion have extended Bruno's contract on the south coast.

The 36-year-old has signed an extra one-year deal with the Seagulls, with his previous contract up in the summer.

“Bruno has earned his extension," said Chris Hughton. "He has played almost every league game and sets a great example on and off the pitch. He has been a model professional and has been a great player to work with.

“He’s been really consistent throughout my time here and has been one of our key players. He works hard to keep himself in great shape and looks after himself very well. I’m delighted he has extended his time with the club.”