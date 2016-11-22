Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has returned to Anfield after tearing his ACL while on loan at Wigan .

The Hungarian keeper joined the Latics on loan in July and has been their number one since arriving.

The 29-year-old has now rejoined his former club however after the injury to his right knee ruled him out for the rest of the season.

On the injury, Bogdan said: “I have just received the result of my MRI scan, which showed that I tore my ACL in my right knee.

"It will be a lengthy recovery. I am sure I will return stronger.”

Derby County boss Steve McClaren has backed summer signing Matej Vydra to get back among the goals soon.

Vydra joined the Rams for £8m over the summer, but has only managed two goals in 12 appearances for Derby.

But McClaren believes another goal could kick-start the Czech's campaign.

He told Derby's club website: “Matej Vydra came on at the weekend and created some havoc.

“Once he gets a goal he will be very, very dangerous for us.”

Despite backing the striker, the Rams are believed to be interested in signing another forward - Burnley's Lukas Jutkiewicz.

The Sun claim Derby are interested in signing the striker in January despite being on loan to Birmingham City and Blues boss Gary Rowett has admitted that, although he would like to sign the 27-year-old permanently, the Rams could get there first.

He told the club's official website: "I don't want to go into too much detail because that's not really fair on any other club.

"Any option is great but even if you agree an option and exercise it, you've still got to deal with the player and his representative.

"Of course, if there's interest from other clubs, then a player can do whatever they want. They can say 'I don't want to sign for you, I want to sign for someone else'.

"An option just gives us something in writing that we know that figure and it's not going to suddenly extend to five times its value."

Newcastle United 's Vurnon Anita says he's happy to put contract talks on hold as he focuses on the busy festive period at St ajmes' Park.

The Dutch utility man is into the last year of his contract at the North East club, but is yet to agree an extension.

When asked about his situation, Anita refused to put a time scale on the talks, but insists he is happy on Tyneside.

He told the Shields Gazette: “It’s only been a couple of talks so far, but further than that, nothing yet.

“I take it game by game, training by training, and I just do my thing, then I’ll see what the future brings.

“I’m just focused now on the next game and on helping the team to become champions.”