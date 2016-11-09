Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Massimo Cellino is edging closer to a sale of Leeds United - according to reports in the Italian media.

Italian outlet Calciomercato believe the controversial chairman is nearing a deal to buy a chunk of Serie B side Brescia, which could in turn lead to a sale of the Whites.

Marco Bonometti and UBI Bank own Brescia currently, but Cellino is believed to be interested in becoming a share-holder in the Lombardy-based side.



Countryman Andrea Radrizzani - president of the MP & Silva media empire - could be in line to take over at Elland Road from Cellino, with Radrizzani linked to a buyout of Leeds in September of this year - when Cellino took sole control of the club.

Aston Villa are believed to be interested in signing Rangers outcast Joey Barton.

The one-time England midfielder was released from his contract by the Scottish side this week after a bust-up with boss Mark Warburton following the Gers' 5-1 defeat at the hands of Celtic.

And, according to the Chronicle, Villa boss Steve Bruce wants to bring Barton in as part of his overhaul of the claret and blues' squad.

It is also believed by the newspaper that Newcastle United are not interested in their former employee, despite some reports.

The 34-year-old will be available on a free in January following his release from Rangers.

One player Newcastle United are reportedly interested in is Dundalk winger Daryl Horgan.

The Irishman has impressed for the Lilywhites in the Europa League this season and Newcastle have previously sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action.

The midfielder's deal at Dundalk expires in December and - although the Irish side's Europa League campaign may not be over by then - Horgan has admitted an offer from Newcastle would appeal to him.

"I don't know, really. To be honest with you, I try to stay out of it as much as I possibly can.

"Look, it's very easy to say you're interested; it's very different to put at offer on the table and at the minute, there are no offers on the table.

"I'm a Dundalk layer, I'm very happy at Dundalk, but as I said, if an offer does come in from somewhere, I'd have to consider it, especially something like a massive club like Newcastle."

Finally, former West Ham midfielder Diego Poyet has denied he has been training with Derby County .

The Daily Mail had reported the 21-year-old former Charlton Athletic player of the season was training with the Rams with a view to a permanent deal.

But the former Huddersfield Town loanee took to Twitter to dispel the rumours.

He wrote: "Derby are a great football club but despite reports on here I would like to confirm I'm not currently training with the team."