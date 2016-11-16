Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United fan-favourite Aleksandar Mitrovic has spoken out about his desire to stay at Newcastle despite interest from Serie A side Napoli.

The big Serbian has been linked with an £18m switch to the Italian team after netting five times in 10 appearances for the Magpies.

Mitrovic has also scored three goals in his country's World Cup qualifying bid, including a late equaliser against Gareth Bale's Wales.

But the forward, who joined for £13m in 2015, is adamant he wants to stay at St James' Park.

He told the Daily Mail: "I really don't know anything about that. It's always nice when big clubs are interested in you.

"But I am in Newcastle and I want to come back to the Premier League. We are in a good way, I am just focusing on Newcastle and I want to score goals for them.

"We have a few big games coming up. We have Leeds, Hull, Blackburn so they are tough games. But we know what we want from the season.

"We have to keep working hard to try and stay at the top until the end of the season. With the players we have we should be at the top."

West Brom are believed to be readying another bid for Leeds United full-back Charlie Taylor when the transfer window opens.

The Whites rejected a bid for the 23-year-old over the summer, but Taylor has since refused to sign a contract extension and his deal at Elland Road is up next June.

And - according to the Birmingham Mail - the Baggies could be ready to cut short Brendan Galloway's loan deal in January and step up their interest in Taylor.

The on-loan Everton left-back has made just four appearances for Albion and is now second choice to right-back by trade Allan Nyom.

Derby County and Norwich City have been linked to highly-rated Polish defender Kacper Masnego.

The 14-year-old wonderkid is being tracked by the Championship sides according to Wisla Krakow Academy Director Rafal Wislocki.

He said: "It shows that the boys, who train at the academy are similar – or even higher – level, in relation to their peers abroad, with English and German clubs.

"Besides interest from Liverpool, Derby County or Norwich City we have signs of interest from Hertha Berlin and Schalke.

"Of course, we remember that our main goal is to train players for the first team."

Finally, Newcastle United are believed to be scouting Leeds United 's Ronaldo Vieira.

The teenage central midfielder has just broken into Leeds' first team and has impressed in his 13 appearances for the Whites.

The 18-year-old's twin brother Romario, who is also on Leeds' books, used to play for Whitley Bay Boy's club - a small club near Newcastle.

The Chronicle have reported Newcastle's interest in the youngster and it is believed they will continue to monitor his progress over the coming weeks and months.