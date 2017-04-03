Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are in the hunt to sign highly-rated Blackpool FC forward Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to The Sun.

Both sides are reportedly keeping tabs on the 19-year-old who can play anywhere across the forward line but is predominantly a right-winger.

The player is out of contract this summer but the Seasiders have an option to extend his deal for a further year with the League Two outfit valuing Osayi-Samuel at £1million after snubbing a bid of £500,000 last summer.

Meanwhile, one player who could be set for the exit door at St James' Park this summer is Ayoze Perez, with French giants Marseille reportedly interest in the £10 million rated player.

The former Spanish Under-21 international has been at the Magpies since 2014 after joining from Tenerife, scoring 19 goals in 100 league appearances for the club.

However, the 23-year-old has found his first-team opportunities limited this season, making just 19 starts from a possible 39.

Staying in France, AS Monaco are reportedly plotting a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Helder Costa, according to the Sunday People.

The Portuguese attacker spent a year at the French outfit on loan from Benfica in 2015, scoring three goals in 25 appearances before Wolves secured Costa's services in January for a club-record fee of £13 million.

The 23-year-old has impressed at Molineux this term, scoring 12 goals so far with London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal also understood to be monitoring the situation and considering meeting the £20m buy-out clause reportedly written into his contact.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are eyeing a move for Coventry City youngster George Thomas, according to football website HITC.

It's claimed the Whites are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old attacker after a string of impressive performances this season with Burnley and Queens Park Rangers also expressing an interest.

The academy graduate is out of contract in the summer with the Sky Blues standing little chance of keeping hold of their prized asset as they look set to be relegated to League Two.

Another player who could be on their way to Elland Road is Max Gradel as Garry Monk looks set to make a move for the former fans favourite.

The winger has played just three minutes for AFC Bournemouth since January, despite only signing a new four-year deal last July.

And the Sun on Sunday claim Leeds are keen to bring him back to the club this summer, provided they achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

Gradel had a successful spell in West Yorkshire between October 2009 and August 2011, scoring 25 goals in 77 appearances before moving to Saint-Etienne for a reported £3 million.

And finally, Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Gillingham midfielder Josh Wright, according to the Daily Mail.

The attacking midfielder has been catching the attention of newly-appointed Forest boss Mark Warburton, netting 13 goals this campaign after being pushed in further forward position this term.

The 27-year-old has also caught the headlines this season after joining an elite group of players to scoring three penalties in one match during the 3-2 win over Scunthorpe last month.