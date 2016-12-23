Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is adamant he will not sell any of his prized assets in the January transfer window.

A handful of Newcastle players - such as Aleksandar Mitrovic and Jamaal Lascelles - have been linked with big-money moves to the Premier League, but the Spaniard has denied any of his employees will be leaving.

“At this time it is a normal question about the transfer windows, signings or players leaving,” Benitez told the Chronicle.

“I do not want to ask any player to go. In terms of it will not be me saying: ‘He has to go.’

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town will be dynamic in the January transfer window Share this video Watch Next

“I am not worried about that. I am really pleased with the squad, with the way that they train in every training session and in every game.

“So I am not interested in selling any player.

“If someone comes for a player not playing, normally we would say ‘no’ because we don’t need to sell. Simple.

“Tiote was the only one that we had waiting to see what happened.”

Reading FC have been linked with a move for Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence.

The Foxes' youngster is currently on loan at Ipswich Town and has been primarily operating in midfield.

The 22-year-old has attracted an array of Championship clubs with his impressive performances in 17 appearances for the Tractor Boys, in which he has scored twice.

Getreading claims Reading, Norwich City , Derby , Cardiff and Wigan have all made enquiries about the ex-Manchester United man.

Norwich City are weighing up a move for French midfielder Guessouma Fofana, according to reports.

The 24-year-old plays in Ligue 2 for Amiens but is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Daily Mail claim Norwich are interested in bringing Fofana in on a cut-price deal in January to help get their promotion bid back on track.

The midfielder has made 10 appearances in the French second tier this season, scoring one goal.

Finally, Hull City have extended Robert Snodgrass' deal at the club despite reported interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United .

The Scot rejected a new long-term contract with the Tigers earlier in the week, but has had a 12-month extension at the KCOM Stadium activated.

Snodgrass, Abel Hernandez, Michael Dawson, Jake Livermore, Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire are now all contracted to the club until the summer of 2018.