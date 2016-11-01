Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United and Norwich City are both keen on signing former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, according to reports.

The Sun claim the 22-year-old has caught the eye of both Championship clubs after a string of strong performances for Swindon Town in League One.

Vigouroux joined the Robins from Anfield on loan last year and signed a permanent deal in the summer.

The stopper has kept three clean sheets in his last six matches for Swindon, but it has not always been plain sailing at the County Ground for the goalkeeper.

In September last year Vigouroux was sent back to Anfield from Swindon after paying a £50 fine for being late to training in 1p coins.

Ipswich Town are believed to be interested in West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher.

The 21-year-old joined the Hammers from Manchester City in the summer, but has started just one match for London-based side.

Fletcher has had to make do with U23 outings mixed with first team substitute appearances and Mick McCarthy is reportedly keen on bringing him to Portman Road.

Read West Ham claim McCarthy and assistant Terry Connor watched Fletcher in action for West Ham's U23s on Monday evening, with the forward scoring and providing an assist in a 21 victory over West Brom U23s.

QPR are believed to be weighing up a move for former Bolton Wanderers defender Alex Finney.

The 20-year-old who is on trial at the West London side has played two matches for the Hoops' U23 side as he looks to win a permanent contract off Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Finney made just three appearances for Bolton in his two years at the club before being released last summer.

Before signing for Bolton, the centre-back came through the ranks at Leyton Orient.

Finally, Steve Bruce has added to his backroom staff at Aston Villa.

The Villa boss had already brought Stephen Clemence in from former club Hull, but has now added another ex-Tiger to his ranks in the Midlands.

Goalkeeping coach Steve Walsh has traded Hull for Villa and will join up with former boss Bruce in the coming days.

A statement on Hull City's website read: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to goalkeeping coach Gary Walsh, who has opted to leave the KCOM Stadium to take up a role with Aston Villa."