Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has been told he does not need to sell his key players in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Northern Echo claim owner Mike Ashley has told the Spaniard he is happy with the club's financial position and will not pressure him to let the side's prized assets leave half way through the Championship season.

The report comes hot on the heels of rumours that Chelsea were weighing up an £18m bid for Toon captain Jamaal Lascelles.

But it is believed Ashley is happy to keep hold of the team's best players as Newcastle look to achieve promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One player Benitez is likely to make a decision on however is midfielder Yoan Gouffran.

The Frenchman has been rejuvenated at St James' park this year, bagging three goals already this season - after notching just two in the previous two campaigns.

And, again according to the Northern Echo, his form has alerted French side Lille.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and the French side are reportedly ready to offer United £1m for their man on a two-year deal.

LOSC are currently 17th in Ligue 1.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a bid for Ipswich Town youngster Andre Dozzell.

The 17-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to Anfield over the summer, but a promise of first-team football made Dozzell choose another season at Portman Road.

But the England Under 18 international has made just one appearance - in Ipswich's EFL Cup defeat to Stevenage - and Liverpool are now ready to swoop for their man in January, according to the Daily Mirror.

The paper claims the Reds will offer Ipswich £2m for the promising youngster, with Dozzell open to the switch now even if he were to play in the Liverpool youth and reserve sides.

Finally, Danny Mills believes Leeds United boss Garry Monk will be backed by owner Massimo Cellino in the January transfer window.

The former Leeds defender expects some new faces to come through the doors at Elland Road and the player-turned-pundit believes his former side can snatch a playoff spot this season.

He told talkSport: "“It’s phenomenal. Monk has come in and he’s starting to turn things around. It’s fantastic.

"I think the owner might give him a bit more money to spend in the transfer window, and there’s no reason why they can’t make the play offs.”