Newcastle United are believed to be interested in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

The Cherries' forward has bagged 31 goals in 74 games on the south coast and reports in Hampshire suggest the 24-year-old is on Rafa Benitez's radar.

Wilson returned from a lengthy knee injury this season, making three appearances for Bournemouth this campaign - netting three times.

The Chronicle believes Wilson ticks all the boxes in terms of a transfer target for Newcastle - being young and English as the Toon take a step away from the foreign markets which have been hit and miss for them in previous seasons.

And the Magpies may be confident of persuading Wilson to join, having poached Matt Ritchie off the Cherries in the summer despite being relegated to the Championship.

Aston Villa are preparing an offer for Brazilian star Jonathan Cafu.

That's according to Bulgarian news outlet Sportal which claims the Championship club will attempt to pinch Ludogorets' record signing in January.

Cafu has bagged eight goals in 13 appearances for the Razgrad-based side this season, including the opening goal in a Champions League match against Arsenal earlier this month.

The 25-year-old joined Ludogorets from Sao Paulo for €2.2m last year, but will likely be much more expensive this time around having scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for the Bulgarian side, including two in Europe's premier competition.

(Photo: Stephen Pond/PA Wire)

Rotherham boss Kenny Jackett has praised Leeds United manager Garry Monk for his transfer dealings over the summer.

And the Millers' manager believes Leeds have a good chance at achieving promotion this year because of their business in the last window.

He said: "The players Garry’s signed have been very good and made a difference. Like a high number of clubs in the Championship they’re expecting to get into the Premier League.

"It’s a competitive league but Leeds are one of the sides this season who have a chance.

“Garry’s an excellent manager with a good track record. It’s early for him but so far at Leeds it’s been a very good job."

Derby County transfer target Joey Barton is back in training at Burnley following his departure from Rangers.

And the capture of the controversial midfielder could be getting further away from the Rams as Burnley boss Sean Dyche refused to rule out the possibility of re-signing Barton.

In his pre-Manchester City press conference Dyche said: “He’s been training with us for a number of days now. Not with the first team, he’s doing background fitness work with the sports science team.

“That’s an ongoing thing until things change in the future.

“He’s just enjoying being back in and getting himself fit. He was generally fit of course but he’s just topping up.

“He’d had an indifferent time with being away from the club and different things going on in Scotland, it’s about getting him fit and sharp.

“That’s good for him, who knows about us, we’ll take that on when I see fit.”