Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is believed to be on a short-list to take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal - should the Gunners' boss leave at the end of the season.

The Mirror claims the Toon boss could be tempted away from St James' Park due to owner Mike Ashely failing to bring in the players the Spaniard had targeted in January,.

When Benitez was asked about the speculation, he said: "I am just concentrating on the Norwich game.

"As a manager you know that people will talk, but the main thing for me is to be sure we are doing well and doing our jobs."

Bournemouth have joined Leeds United in the pursuit of Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, according to reports.

The Reds' forward has impressed during his loan spell at Barnsley this season, scoring two goals in 33 appearances for the Tyles.

And the Sun claim Eddie Howe's Premier League outfit are rivalling Leeds for the 20-year-old's signature.

Last week the Whites had been linked with a £2.5m summer move for Kent.

Aiden McGeady is open to staying at Preston North End beyond his current deal, which runs out at the end of the season.

The Ireland international joined North End from Everton at the start of the year on a season-long loan and has scored three goals in 17 starts for the Lilywhites.

The winger told the Lancashire Evening Post: "I've still got another year at Everton but I think it is quite clear that I’m not part of the manager's plans there.

"I will see how it goes until the end of the season and see what happens in the summer.

"If it comes to it and Preston want to offer me something, I like it here."

Finally, Wolves midfielder Lee Evans has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal at Molineux.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bradford City, but has made 59 first team appearances for Wolves since signing his first professional contract in 2013..

"It's a big weight off my mind," said the Wales Under-21 international on signing the deal.

"We've been talking about it now for a couple of months. Now I can focus on the rest of the season."