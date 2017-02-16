Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Pires claims Newcastle United tried to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Pires has scored two goals in 18 appearances for Leganes this season, but has revealed he could have been playing in a black and white shirt this season.

Asked why the move didn't materialise, Gabriel told EFE: “It was a club subject. I was training and it happened. The club decided it and that was it.”

The midfielder joined the La Liga side on a permanent deal from Juventus in the summer.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk has responded to reports linking him to the Rangers job.

The Daily Mail had claimed the Leeds boss was on a short-list for the Ibrox hot-seat with his Elland Road contract expiring in the summer.

"I don't comment on rumours," Monk told Radio Yorkshire.

"I'm focused on my job here at Leeds United and I'm enjoying my work with these players.

"I'm just fully focused on pushing them and trying to get the best out of them for the remainder of the season."

Crystal Palace have emerged as favourites to sign Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Eagles are at 6/4 to sign the Serbian international at Ladbrokes with Swansea City and Everton also linked.

Mitrovic has had a tough time of late, failing to convert a number of chances for the Toon after being handed a first team opportunity in the absence of top scorer Dwight Gayle.

The 22-year-old has four Championship goals this season.

Finally, QPR have handed a first professional contract to 17-year-old winger Josh Bowler.

The teenager is one of the hottest prospects at Loftus Road, netting six goals for the Under 18 side this season.

The deal will see Bowler stay at QPR until the end of the 2017/18 season.