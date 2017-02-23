Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United rebuffed a Paris Saint-Germain enquiry over Aleksandar Mitrovic in January, according to reports.

The Serbian striker has scored six goals for the Magpies this season, but has had to play second-fiddle to leading marksman Dwight Gayle.

Speculation over the forward's future has been rife and Bleacher Report journalist Dean Jones today claimed that the French giants were interested in taking Mitrovic to the Parc des Princes in January.

Rafa Benitez is claimed to have rejected the enquiry, not wanting to sell the Serb half way through the Championship season.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is set to sign a new two-year deal with the Cottagers.

The former Watford manager has been attracting interest from an array of foreign clubs including Werder Bremen, but looks set to extend his deal in London until 2019.

The Mirror claim the 48-year-old will put pen to paper in the next few days and the agreement could be announced ahead of Fulham's trip to Cardiff this weekend.

The Whites currently sit seventh in the Championship table, six points behind Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson claims his Leeds career is not over despite the Swede failing to start a Championship match since September.

The 25-year-old has scored one league goal for the Whites since joining from Kalmar in the summer and has not featured since Leeds' 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Sutton.

“I’m not finished here, I cannot give up just because it is difficult,” Antonsson told Swedish outlet Barometern. "I really enjoy it here and have no thought of anything other than Leeds United. I want nothing more than to be successful in Leeds.

“It is clear that clubs look if you play or not, and as I said earlier, the situation looks worse from the outside and then there will be clubs who ask about my situation. What I can say is that there has been a lot of requests.”

Finally, Aston Villa have taken ex-Blackburn Rovers and QPR defender Chris Samba on trial.

The centre-half is a free agent after leaving Panathinaikos and has been training at Villa to boost his fitness and try and win a short-term deal at Villa.

Samba was training with Crystal Palace earlier this month, but the 32-year-old was not given a contract by the Eagles.