Newcastle United are favourites to sign Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire.

The 24-year-old joined the Tigers from Sheffield United in 2014 and has impressed at the back for the Premier League strugglers this year.

Maguire is also though to be unhappy at Hull refusing to offer him an improved contract despite his good form.

The Sun claim the Geordies could look to capitalise on the speculation and submit a £12m offer in an attempt to sign the young English defender.

Lee Johnson will still be Bristol City manager when the Robins welcome Norwich City to Ashton Gate tomorrow.

Reports had been circling that the manager would part company with the club ahead of the Canaries' visit, but the Bristol Post has denied the speculation.

City slipped into the relegation zone at the weekend after a goalless draw with Burton Albion, in which Lee Tomlin blazed a second-half penalty over the bar.

Johnson has taken the brunt of the fans' criticism with many calling for him to get the sack, but the 35-year-old is set to be in charge for at least one more match.

Chris Baird is relaxed over his contract situation at Derby County , despite his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old joined the Rams on two year deal on a free transfer in 2015 and has the option of a third year.

When asked whether the club had been in contact with him over a potential new deal, Baird said: "No, not at the minute. I am easy going, I am relaxed about the situation.

"I am playing at the minute. I think I have had a reasonably good season so far. I have enjoyed the games I have played in and I am looking forward to the games ahead, if picked.

"If they want to talk, of course I will listen. At the minute I am just concentrating on the football. I am not thinking that far ahead."

Finally, Anthony Knockaert has signed a new deal at Brighton and Hove Albion .

The 25-year-old has signed a new four year deal with the south coast club, keeping him at the Amex Stadium until 2021.

On the Frenchman penning the new deal ahead of the weekend match against Nottingham Forest, manager Chris Hughton said: "Anthony has been an integral member of the squad since his arrival in January last year, and I am delighted that we have been able to secure his immediate future to the club.

"This new contract recognises the hard work and relentless effort he has given to the team, and I am looking forward to working with him over the coming years."

Despite the new contract, Knockaert could not help Brighton secure the points against Forest who went on to record a 3-0 victory over the Seagulls.