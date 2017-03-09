Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United are believed to be weighing up a summer move for Nottingham Forest starlet Ben Osborn.

The Toon are thought to have had an enquiry rejected over the 22-year-old in January, with the Reds stating Osborn was not for sale.

But the Mirror claim Rafa Benitez is keen to go back in for the midfielder in summer, with the prospect of a Premier League switch likely to tempt the youngster.

Osborn has scored four goals in 39 appearances so far this season and signed a new four-year deal at Forest in August last year.

Brentford have entered into talks with Harlee Dean over a contract extension.

The captain has a year left on his current deal and Get West London are reporting that the Bees would like to keep him at the club longer.

If a deal cannot be agreed by the summer, it is likely Brentford will cash in on their captain while they can, like they did with Jake Bidwell and David Button last summer.

On a new deal, Dean said: “There has been talks but I can't really say anything. It's early days and we'll sit down at the end of the season.”

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has heralded the return of top scorer Tammy Abraham from injury as "like a new signing".

The striker has netted 21 times for the Robins this season, and has just returned from parent club Chelsea following treatment on a thigh injury.

The under-pressure manager said Abraham had a decent chance of featuring against Wigan this weekend and will likely start against Huddersfield Town next week if he continues to make good progress.

Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol: "The players will get a massive boost. He is almost like a new signing. Tammy will be like a jack-in-the-box at the moment, looking forward to getting back.

"With a ball, he hasn't trained for a month. But he is young, athletic, mobile and should be able to deal with it.

"The rest will have done him good in some ways, mentally. He's had a tough season. We'll try to judge it so we use him correctly."

Derby County are interested in signing Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim the Rams are looking at the midfielder ahead of their summer recruitment drive, with the powers that be expecting Derby to be competing in the Championship again next season.

The paper claim Steve McLaren has been impressed with the 26-year-old, who helped guide the Us to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Johnson has scored five goals in 22 starts for Oxford this campaign.