Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

The defender has made just 15 appearances for the Red Devils this season after coming back from a horrific leg injury sustained in September 2015 against PSV Eindhoven.

And the Daily Star claim the player is getting frustrated by a lack of game time at Old Trafford and wants out.

The £30m signing in 2014 has been linked to Stoke City and Crystal Palace, with Rafa Benitez's side also mentioned by the paper - should they be promoted to the top flight.

The Toon are also rumoured to be shipping on flop winger Florian Thauvin this summer.

The Frenchman cost the Magpies a reported £14.5m back in 2015, but he failed to impress at St James' Park.

Thauvin is now out on loan at Marseille where he has scored 10 goal in 32 appearances this season.

And the Chronicle are reporting that the French club have agreed a £9.5m permanent deal for the forward - a loss of £5m for Newcastle.

Liverpool are believed to be ready to step up their interest in teenage Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton.

The 17-year-old is reportedly valued at £10m and is currrently away from the City Ground having been called up to represent England's Under 19s for the first time.

And the Daily believe the Reds will step up their pursuit of the youngster amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Brereton has bagged three goals in 10 Championship appearances so far this season.

Finally, Wolverhampton Wanderers have a deal in place to sign Derby County loanee Andreas Weimann at the end of the season.

Wolves are believed to be ready to trigger a £1.5m clause in the ex-Aston Villa man's contract, which will allow him stay at the club as a permanent member of the squad - according to the Express & Star.

Weimann joined the Rams from Villa for £2.5m in 2015, but was loaned out to Wolves a year later.

He has scored three goals in 13 appearances for the Midlands side this season.