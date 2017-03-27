Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United are believed to be in for Swansea's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson - should they be promoted to the Premier League.

Newcastle have struggled to fill the number 10 role this season and the Magpies have been linked to the wantaway midfielder.

The Sun claim Rafa Benitez wants Mike Ashley to stump up £15m for the 27-year-old who has recently spoken about his desire to join one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Sigurdsson has nine goals in 32 appearances for the Swans this season.

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on making Manchester United loanee Sam Johnstone a permanent acquistion.

The keeper was brought in on loan in January after Italian Pierluigi Gollini failed to impress in his first six months with the club.

And the Irish Independent are reporting that Steve Bruce has opened contract talks with Johnstone ahead of a proposed £3m switch.

Premier League sides Everton, Bournemouth and Sunderland are also though top be interested in the 24-year-old.

The Villans are also reportedly readying a £3m bid for Southampton striker Sam Gallagher.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Blackburn this season, bagging 11 goals in 39 appearances for the relegation-threatened outfit.

And the Sun claim Bruce is keen to add the youngster to Villa 's ranks as he looks to secure a Premier League return next season.

Sunderland, Sheffield United and Cardiff are all thought to be interested in Gallagher.

Finally, Brentford star Alan Judge has dropped a hint about his future this week.

The Bees midfielder was strongly linked with a move to Newcastle earlier in the season, but has now all but committed his near future to the West London club.

He told the Irish Times: "I’ll find out what’s going to happen [with his contract] in the next week or so.

"I’ll make a decision, but Brentford to me, at this moment in time, feels like the right place to be.

"They’ve been good to me and I feel that when I’ve been playing I’ve been good for them, so we fit now and leaving when my last game was the one where I broke my leg never felt completely right.

"Hopefully you’ll see a bit of news in the next few days."