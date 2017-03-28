Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United are interested in signing Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool - according to reports.

The Magpies will look to boost their forward line in the summer should they be promoted to the Premier League and the Reds forward is being touted as one of their favoured options.

The Chronicle claim Rafa Benitez could snap up the forward with Jurgen Klopp ready to cash in on the injury-prone striker to revamp his squad.

Benitez is known to be a fan of Sturridge, with the Spaniard naming the 27-year-old while talking to the Independent about the best players in the Premier League back in 2013.

Derby County manager Gary Rowett has no plans to sell Fulham loanee Chris Martin in the summer.

The forward has bagged 10 goals in 25 matches for the Cottagers this campaign and Rowett is keen on seeing him back in a Rams shirt in the summer.

The boss told GetWestLondon: "I think he is looking forward to coming back and being part of what we are doing.

"I have read some reports recently that I am going to imminently sell him. That is certainly not the case.

"With Chris, it was a case of: 'Look, we can't wait to get you back. Hopefully, you are looking forward to coming back. You are Derby County's player until someone says otherwise'.

Brentford midfielder Alan Judge is close to signing a new deal with the London side - according to reports.

Sky Sources claim the 28-year-old is in talks with the Bees over a new two-year deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer.

The Irishman was strongly linked to Newcastle last summer, but the Geordies pulled out of a deal when the extent of Judge's leg break was revealed.

Earlier this week, Judge told the Irish Times: "I'll find out what's going to happen in the next week or so. I'll make a decision, but Brentford to me, at this moment in time, feels like the right place to be.

"They've been good to me and I feel that when I've been playing I've been good for them. Hopefully you'll see a bit of news in the next few days."

Rotherham have signed defender Semi Ajayi on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old has been on loan with the Millers since January and will now likely drop down to the third tier with Rotherham.

On the ex-Arsenal man signing, interim manager Paul Warne told the club's official website: "Since he has come into the club he has done really well."

"He has really impressed us around the training ground with his attitude. He always wants to play, even when he has been sore after games, he was ready to go again for the club. That is the kind of mentality that we want here, I think you can really judge someone's character from their desire to go through the pain barrier for the team.