Newcastle United are tracking Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic, according to reports.

The 22-year-old Croatian has helped Celtic to the verge of securing a famous treble this season, with the League Cup and league already wrapped up for the Bhoys.

Celtic have only the Scottish FA Cup left to play for, with Aberdeen meeting Brendan Rodgers' side in the final.

Simunovic joined Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015 and has made 29 appearances this season.

The ex-Liverpool boss has previously stated the Croatian is very much in his plans at Celtic, but with Rafa Benitez eyeing up the centre-back - according to the Express - it may be hard to keep him in Glasgow.

One who could be leaving St James' Park is youngster Lewis Gibson.

The Daily Record claim Celtic, Manchester United and Everton are battling it out for the 16-year-old defender currently featuring for the Toon's Under 23 side.

The youngster is currently on international duty with England's Under 17s at the European Championships in Croatia.

The Liverpool Echo claim the Toffees are in the box seat to sign the emerging talent, with Celtic hot on their heels.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Norwich City job.

BBC Radio Norwich reported yesterday that the club had held initial talks with the manager - something that the boss refutes.

He told BBC Sport Northern Ireland: “There’s been nothing at all, nothing at all.

“I’m under contract, the club’s first port of call would be to speak to Patrick Nelson (chief executive) here at the Irish FA and my understanding is that hasn't taken place.”

“The Norwich City thing is obviously something that has come out in the media in England. Realistically, it’s probably not what I would be looking for at this minute in time.”

Finally, Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani has held talks with Massimo Cellino over a deal to take full control of the Elland Road outfit.

The Italian bought a 50 per cent stake in the club in January and was reportedly ready to take full control should Leeds miss out on promotion to the top flight.

And with the Whites now unable to make the play-offs, the Express report that the pair have held positive talks over Radrizzani taking full control.