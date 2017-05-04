Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is set to celebrate Barclay's Premier League promotion by going on a £70 million spending spree this summer.

According to the Telegraph, the Spaniard has drawn up a list of top transfer targets with Fulham FC midfielder Tom Cairney, Everton FC midfielder James McCarthy and Arsenal FC defender Calum Chambers all featuring

Cairney has been the Cottagers stand-out performer this campaign, scoring 12 goals and gaining 10 assists while McCarthy has had an injury-hit season with the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Calum Chambers has spent the season on loan at Premier League side Middlesbrough, and with opportunities at the Emirates looking increasingly limited, could once again be loaned-out or sold in the summer.

Elsewhere, Derby County manager Gary Rowett has admitted to the Derby Telegraph Liverpool centre-back Andre Wisdom is “the type of player” he will target in the summer window.

The 23-year-old spent the 2013/14 season on loan at the Rams and is currently at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on a similar deal.

Wisdom has spent the past four seasons away on loan and has no future in Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team squad but the £4 million asking price could prevent any deal being done.

Some surprising news sees Birmingham City among the favourites to sign two players renowned for being Harry Redknapp signings.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Niko Kranjcar and Jermain Defoe are both on the veteran manager's radar, with the Blues boss having strong links with both at various clubs including West Ham United, Portsmouth, Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers.

Kranjcar is currently at Glasgow Rangers while England international Defoe is set to leave Sunderland after their relegation and is available on a free transfer.

One player which may be moving the other way to Rangers is Norwich City forward Steven Naismith, according to The Express.

The 30-year-old only joined the Canaries in January 2016 in an £8.5m deal after leaving Everton but has failed to make an impact at Carrow Road and could be set to leave as part of a major revamp of the squad.

And finally, Brentford are remaining coy in their decision to renew Lasse Vibe's contract at the club.

The Dane's contract elapses at the end of next season but with the player turning 31 before then, may be set to depart as the Bees look to bring in younger alternatives.