Newcastle United are believed to be weighing up a move for one-time England forward Jay Rodriguez - according to reports.

The Chronicle claims the Magpies are considering the Southampton striker after Rodriguez's representatives got in touch with the Toon over a move.

The 27-year-old has struggled for game time under Claude Puel, with Manolo Gabbiadini, Charlie Austin, Shane Long and Nathan Redmond all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Rodriguez has six goals for the Saints this season, including one against Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Burton Albion are keen on signing Cauley Woodrow from Fulham on a permanent deal this summer, according to reports.

The Brewers signed the forward on loan in January, with the 22-year-old netting five goals in 14 appearances in the yellow strip.

And West London Sport claim Burton will try and make the deal permanent in the off-season.

Woodrow has one year left on his Fulham contract.

QPR are believed to be in discussions with Jamie Mackie over a contract extension.

West London Sport claims the Hoops have offered the forward new terms, but no deal has yet been struck.

The ex-Reading man's deal runs out this summer, with the 31-year-old able to leave on a free transfer should no deal be reached.

The website also claims QPR's financial position dictates that Mackie will have to accept a wage cut should he stay at Loftus Road.

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly weighing up a move for free agent Ryan Bennett.

The 27-year-old was released by Norwich City at the end of the Championship season, but the Daily Mail claim boss Chris Hughton is pondering a move for the centre-back.

The ex-Newcastle boss worked with the defender in his time at Carrow Road and is thought to be considering him as the Seagulls look to strengthen for the top flight.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also claimed to be on Hughton's wishlist.