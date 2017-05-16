Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United have activated Christian Atsu's £6.2m Chelsea buyout clause, according to reports.

The Ghanaian winger spent last season on loan at St James' Park, helping the Toon clinch the Championship title in their first season since relegation.

And ESPN FC claim the Magpies will now sign the winger permanently in the summer after triggering the 25-year-old's buyout clause.

The website claims Atsu will sign a four-year deal on Tyneside.

He made 35 appearances for the Toon last year, scoring five goals.

Newly-relegated Sunderland are looking to land Celtic centre-back Efe Ambrose over the summer, according to reports.

The Sunderland Echo claim Black Cats are looking at the defender in order to strengthen for their upcoming Championship campaign.

Ambrose had been on loan at Hibernian and other reports claim he could sign a deal with Neil Lennon's side who have just returned to the Scottish Premier League.

Newcastle are also thought to be interested in the Nigerian international.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce will have to work with a summer transfer budget of just £1m due to financial fair play regulations.

The FFP rules state Villa can lose up to £83m in three season without being penalised, but the club has already run up a tab of £81.3m already, according to their last accounts.

This means Bruce will have to clear out his squad to bring in any new faces, or rely on loan deals this summer.

Owner Dr Tony Xia confirmed the rumours by tweeting: "We need well prepared for the FFP as we inherited heavy burdens. If we get more ins but can't succeed in outs, we'll have headache with FFP," he said.

"Even not bothered by FFP issues, we won't burn money 2try getting success. We need build sustainable model &have 2 learn 2 be smarter anyway.

"We only need strength in 2/3 positions, so it is nothing 2 worry about. Need change the culture 'getting xx' but building consistency! #UTV.

"Bottom line is that we won't have panic buys or sells any more! #PlannedSystem."

Finally, QPR boss Ian Holloway is targeting three or four new signings over the summer.

The Hoops manager told TalkSport: "I'm hoping for three or four new signings to make us a more steady team.

"If we get control of our budget the way we want to and the way we need to, you can then build from that position.

"Unfortunately now We don't get too many agents ringing us thinking that the gravy train is still running, they know it's dried up and they're not going to bother."