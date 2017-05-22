Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United look set to make a summer move for Burnley FC forward Andre Gray, as bookmakers Ladbrokes install the Magpies as favourites to land the 25-year-old.

Toon boss Rafa Benitez is already known to have an interest in the striker as he looks to bolster his squad after securing promotion to the Barclay's Premier League.

And although the player impressed during his debut season in the top flight for the Clarets, he is out of contract next summer with talks over an extension appearing to have stalled.

Staying with Newcastle and winger Florian Thauvin could be leaving St. James' Park for AC Milan.

Italian news outlet Calciomercato claim the Italian giants are considering a move for the 24-year-old as a replacement for on-loan Everton player Gerard Deulofeu.

The 24-year-old has failed to make an impact in the North East since his summer move from Marseille in 2015 and has been back at the French outfit on-loan for the previous two seasons.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are in competition with West Bromwich Albion for the signature of FC Sion’s Moussa Konate, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The 24-year-old can play as a striker or as a winger and has struck 33 goals in 74 starts in an impressive season for the Swiss outfit.

However, with his contract set to expire next summer Sion maybe willing to listen to offers, thought to be in the region of £8m for the player.

Elsewhere, betting has been suspended on Leeds United capturing Watford forward Troy Deeney, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Deeney fell out of favour at Vicarage Road towards the end of the season, and with rumours Chris Wood could be leaving Elland Road, the Whites are lining up the player as an ideal replacement.

If Leeds are interested in making a move though, they are expected to face competition from West Brom as well as SkyBet Championship rivals Birmingham City.

Sam Gallagher is a target for a number of Championship clubs after impressing during his season-long loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Southampton rate the in-demand forward at £7million as he enters the final year of his contract at St Mary's.

Yet with Manolo Gabbiadini, Jay Rodriguez, Charlie Austin and Shane Long ahead of him in the pecking order, the likes of Aston Villa, Cardiff City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and recently relegated Sunderland are all monitoring the situation.

And finally, Hull City's Ahmed Elmohamady has emerged as a transfer target for Aston Villa, according to the Sunday People.

The 29-year-old has spent the last five seasons with the Tigers but could be in line for a reunion with former boss Steve Bruce.

The pair have both worked together at Hull and Sunderland and could offer valuable Championship promotion experience to a Villa side aiming for promotion next season.