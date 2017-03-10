Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Norwich City are believed to be interested in signing Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at the Canaries' bitter East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town and is believed to be available on a permanent move in the summer.

The Express claims Norwich, Newcastle United , Derby County , Sunderland, Burnley and Cardiff are all interested in Lawrence, with the forward entering the final year of his Leicester contract in the summer.

The striker has netted 10 times in 31 appearances for the Tractor Boys this season.

Newcastle United will go back in for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney in the summer, according to reports.

The Chronicle claim the Toon will revisit the possibility of signing the 26-year-old after being out-priced in January.

The Geordies were quoted £20m for the creative midfielder in the last window, with Cairney having 18 months left on his Craven Cottage contract - with the option of one more.

Cairney has eight goals and 11 assists so far this season.

Neil Warnock has confirmed Cardiff City will be hunting for a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

The Bluebirds brought in Allan McGregor on loan from Hull in January, but the former Town manager admitted a permanent deal for the Scot is out of Cardiff's price range.

When asked whether McGregor would stay at the Cardiff City Stadium, Warnock told Wales Online: "Not really. I could have four keepers on Allan's wages!

“I can't blame him, he's in the Premier League, but it's looking very unlikely. We'd not be able to.

“He's done well for us after the first couple of games where you could see he was rusty, at Brighton and Reading, but he's been super for us. Not just on the pitch but around the place as well. He's got that experience and I don't have to worry about him at all.

“But I'll be now looking to bring a couple of keepers in if I can.”

Leeds United boss Garry Monk is not focusing on the uncertainty over his Elland Road future, despite being out of contract in the summer.

The manager signed a one-year deal nine months ago, and has not been handed a new deal, despite new co-owner Andrea Radrizzani insisting he wants the ex-Swansea boss to stay.

“I think it’s selfish if I talk about myself," Monk told the Mirror.

“Right now it’s about these players, this football club, trying to to win games. That’s the only bit.

“You guys, I will tell you the first if there’s any news on that side of it, but that will obviously be when I have sat down and spoke to the club.

“For me, it’s selfish of me to think about myself. It’s important that I think about my players and my staff and this club.”