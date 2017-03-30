Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Fulham and Liverpool defender Paul Konchesky has urged Cottagers left-back Ryan Sessegnon not to leave the club despite interest from Arsenal and the Reds.

The 16-year-old has attracted Premier League interest with six goals in 25 appearances in the Championship this season, but Konchesky does not believe the grass is always greener at a Premier League club.

“Obviously as an older player now I always like to see the younger players stay at the club they’re getting a chance with and make a name for themselves. He’s certainly doing that right now," Konchesky told 888 Sport .

"Another big year with Fulham and you just don’t know what’s around the corner but if Fulham go up to the Premier League then why would he have to leave?

"He is obviously a very talented young boy but the confidence these players have these days you just wouldn’t think he was sixteen years of age.”

Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek is attracting interest from Championship top two Newcastle United and Brighton .

The midfielder was thought to be on Rafa Benitez's wish-list in January, but Antonio Conte refused to let the 21-year-old leave on loan.

But according to the Daily Mail, both Newcastle and Brighton will revisit the possibility of signing the starlet on loan in the summer despite the midfielder earning more than £50,000 per week in the capital.

Stoke are also thought to be keen on Loftus-Cheek.

Manchester United loanee Sam Johnstone has spoken out about his time at Aston Villa this season amid rumours that Steve Bruce wants to make him a permanent addition to the Villans' squad.

The goalkeeper is believed to be a £3m target for the ex-United man turned Villa manager and Johnstone's most recent quotes on the club will fuel those rumours.

He told the club's official website: "I've had loan spells at other places but this club tops it off by a mile.

"The club is massive. It's really a Premier League club."

Brentford man Alan Judge has signed a new contract at Griffin Park.

The creative midfielder has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United over the last two transfer windows, but a nasty leg-break halted any deal from being done.

And the Irishman has now pledged his loyalty to the Bees until 2019 by signing a new contract.

On Judge signing, Brentford head coach Dean Smith told the club website: "He is close to a full recovery from the terrible injury he suffered and we will certainly reap the benefits when he returns to the standards he was setting.

"It is a great boost to the staff, the squad and supporters that his future remains at Brentford."