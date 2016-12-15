Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Despite scoring Newcastle United's second goal over Wigan Athletic last night, Christian Atsu's long-term future remains unclear.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan from Chelsea FC but is due to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

And speaking after the 2-0 victory over Wigan, Magpies boss Rafa Benitez remained tight-lipped as to whether he will sign the play on a permanent deal in January, merely telling the Newcastle Chronicle, “We don’t talk about the market now.”

Meanwhile Fulham FC have made a 'tentative enquiry' for HNK Hajduk Split midfielder Nicholas Llanos, according to The Daily Star.

The 20-year-old central midfielder could be available for transfer after failing to break into the first team picture at Hajduk Split.

Aston Villa's Rudy Gestede could also be on the move to the capital with Crystal Palace apparently weighing up a January swoop for the forward.

The Birmingham Mail claim the Premier League club have been made aware that the target man, 28, could be made available for transfer by the Villans.

It is reported Palace manager Alan Pardew is in the market for a striker to provide cover for star man Christian Benteke following the season-ending injury suffered by Connor Wickham.

Gestede has fallen out of favour under new boss Steve Bruce, starting only three of the manager’s ten matches in charge, and is behind Jonathan Kodjia in the pecking order at Villa Park.

Although Leeds United look destined to lose Charlie Taylor with the player into the final six months of his contract, the Elland Road outfit are determined not to let him go cheap in January.

According to The Guardian, the club are asking for upto £6 million for the talented full-back who has refused to sign a new contract.

And finally, Derby County goalkeeper Lee Grant's permanent move to Stoke City could be in doubt as the Rams have set an unrealistically high price tag, according to The Stoke Sentinel.

The 33-year-old has impressed during his stay at the Britannia with his loan deal set to expire on January 3 which is putting off Stoke boss Mark Hughes from making a permanent move.

But with Jack Butland still out injured, Mark Hughes is keen to tie up a deal for the stopper as soon as possible.