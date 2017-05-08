Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rafa Benitez refused to rule out a reunion with former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina at Newcastle United this summer.

The manager signed Reina for the Reds in 2005 and signed him on loan for Napoli in 2013.

And Benitez refused to rule out a third move for the 34-year-old.

He told CalcioNapoli24: “I think there’s nothing to say about Reina, Pepe is a great player but above all a leader in the dressing room.

“We missed him in the year he went to Bayern Munich, now he can make a difference both on and off the pitch.

“Would I take him to Newcastle if he left? I respect Napoli, as that’s where he is, and our club which has a lot of goalkeepers who are doing well.

“We need to be calm, we’ll talk to the club and decide on our targets. I have a great personal relationship with Reina, he’s a great goalkeeper, but he’s at Napoli and I’m sure he’s happy there.”

Brentford have triggered a clause in Jota's contract to keep the winger at the club until 2018.

Although the deal has been greeted with concern by some Bees fans, who are hoping the club can thrash out a longer deal with the forward.

Jota has scored 12 goals for the west London side this term, setting up five more.

And with the likes of Swansea and Burnley reportedly looking at the forward, Brentford will want to tie their man down to a longer contract as soon as possible.

Aston Villa have sold defender Niall Mason to promoted League Two side Doncaster.

The 20-year-old has spent the last two season on loan at Rovers and made 42 appearances in their promotion campaign this time round.

On signing the two-year deal, Mason told the BBC: "I had a couple of options to go a bit higher up the pyramid, but this is a great platform for me.

"I am working with a manager and coaching staff who know my game inside out and can get the best out of me."

The Villans are also keen on keeping hold of Manchester United loanee Sam Johnstone.

The goalkeeper has played well for Villa since joining in January, and has solved one area of contention in Steve Bruce's line-up.

And - according to the Birmingham Mail - Bruce is set to hold talks with United over keeping Johnstone on a permanent deal.

The stopper has 12 months left to run on his Old Trafford deal.