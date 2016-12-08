Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa striker Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is attracting interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

The Daily Record claims the 18-year-old is ready to quit Villa after a lack of first team opportunities with Gers boss Mark Warburton ready to exploit the cross-border FIFA loophole that allows Scottish sides to pick under 24-year-olds in English football for talent for a compensation fee.

Rangers would have to pay Villa just £220,000 for the youngster - £30,000 for the training he was given between the ages of 12 and 15, and an extra £190,000 for his development from 16 to 18.

Hepburn-Murphy is yet to feature for Villa under Steve Bruce and is yet to sign a contract extension with his deal ending in six months.

Bruce is still keen on keeping hold of the prospect however and is not resigned to losing him just yet.

He said: "We will do everything we can to tie him up. We like him and we will do everything we can.

"I met his parents to have a conversation with them to say how much we think of him. He has been in the academy here since he was eight. I would hope he can fulfil all his potential and everything he wants to be."

Derby County striker Chris Martin is set to sign a permanent deal at Fulham , according to reports.

The forward is currently on a season-long loan from Pride Park and has scored six goals in 14 appearances for the Londoners.

The Derby Telegraph reported Fulham have already paid £3m loan fee for the striker and built an option to buy clause into Martin's Craven Cottage contract.

The Daily Record claims Fulham will activate that clause in January and as a result pay around £9m for the 27-year-old.

Reading boss Jaap Stam is looking to strengthen his side over the January transfer window in a bid to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Royals sit third in the Championship and the former Manchester United centre-back believes they can maintain their position with a handful of acquisitions.

He told Get Reading: "If you look at the other teams in the league and want to stay up there and want to go for that top six spot then I think it would good to bring in some extra quality in the squad.

"Not because we need to bring in better players because we've already got good players, but you want to make the squad as big as you can because you want to make changes sometimes.

"And it would be nice to surprise the opposition and bring in different players in different positions.

"You want to have as much quality as you can and you're looking at different types of players in the squad."

Wigan are believed to be interested in re-signing former Latics defender Reece Wabara.

The right-back was not handed a new deal at the DW Stadium by Gary Caldwell after helping the side to the League One title last year, but a shortage of defenders could see him back at the Lancashire club.

That is according to the Sun who believe Warren Joyce will look to the 24-year-old for cover as Reece Burke and Nathan Byrne have both been sidelined through injury.

Wabara is a free agent and could join the Latics ahead of the transfer window opening.