Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading FC are believed to be interested in Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

The Royals are looking to strengthen in January to mount a serious challenge for a playoff berth come May.

And HITC claim Jaap Stam has turned his attentions to the Bees' star to inject more goals into the Reading side.

The 24-year-old has bagged 18 goals in 29 matches for the Bees since joining from Rochdale in 2014, including 11 this season.

Norwich City are also reportedly interested in the forward.

(Photo: Action Images / Ed Sykes)

And Norwich may have to bring in another creative player in January with Jacob Murphy once again linked with a move away from Carrow Road.

ESPN FC has reported the 21-year-old is being tracked by Premier League trio Tottenhom, Everton and Southampton in the build up to the January transfer window.

Murphy is the Canaries' top scorer with seven goals this season and has also notched four assists.

Although Murphy signed a new four-year deal with Norwich recently, the club is believed to be expecting several bids next month.

West Ham youngster Reece Burke could be recalled from his loan deal at Wigan Athletic.

That's according to Essex Live, who suggest Slaven Bilic will look to the 20-year-old to plug the Hammers' problem right-back spot.

James Collins and Sam Byram are both currently out injured, leaving Michail Antonio - the club's top goalscorer - to fill in and take over defensive duties.

Alvaro Arbeloa did not look up to scratch in West Ham's 5-1 demolition to Arsenal and Bilic may well turn to the youngster to shore up West Ham's faulty back line.

Ipswich Town are readying a January move for Blackpool midfielder Brad Potts.

The 22-year-old is being eyed by a number of clubs having scored eight goals for the Tangerines so far this season.

And the Daily Mail believe Ipswich will make a £500,000 bid for the former England Under 19 international when the winter window opens up next month.

The newspaper suggests Blackpool would be tempted by a bid of that magnitude, despite rejecting an offer for the playmaker from League One leaders Scunthorpe over the summer.

Potts originally signed for the Tangerines in 2015 after his contract at Carlisle United expired.