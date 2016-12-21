Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading FC have submitted a club record £9m bid for Brentford forward Scott Hogan - according to reports.

Hogan has scored 13 goals so far this season and has been linked with a move to Championship 'big boys' Aston Villa and Derby County .

But - according to the Sun - Reading have taken the initiative and have already offered a club record £9m for the in-form striker.

When asked recently about his future, Hogan told Get West London: "I think the teams I've been linked with are Championship teams. I don't want to play Championship football all my career.

"I've seen those teams. Who knows what's going to happen? It's not up to me – it's up to Brentford."

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass.

The 29-year-old has refused to sign a new contract at the KCOM Stadium and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Tigers in January.

And the Birmingham Mail claim Villa are keeping tabs on Snodgrass' contract situation ahead of the winter window.

The forward has bagged 7 goals for Hull in 18 appearances in all competitions.

One player who may not be headed to Villa Park in January is Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce was believed to be keen on bringing in the right-sided defender to provide competition in the full-back berth with Scot Alan Hutton.

But the Birmingham Mail claim the 24-year-old is also on the wish-lists of West Ham United, Swansea City and Hull City.

Jenkinson has made just five appearances for the Gunners this season - only one of which came in the Premier League.

A former Villa player who could be on his way back to the Championship is Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Newcastle United have emerged as favourites to sign the City outcast who has made just three appearances in all competitions this season.

Ladbrokes have the Toon at 4/1 to sign the defensive midfielder in January, with West Brom at 5/1, Everton at 6/1 and Hull at 8/1.

Delph joined City from Villa for £8m in 2015 just six days after claiming he would stay on as captain at the second city club.