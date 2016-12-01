Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross McCormack may leave Aston Villa in January after just four months with the Claret and Blues.

Villa bought the Scottish striker from Fulham for £12m in the summer on a four-year deal, but McCormack has scored just twice in 14 appearances for the Villans.

And the Mirror claims Villa may look to cut their losses with the forward as Steve Bruce admitted he may 're-balance' his squad in January.

And Bruce told the Birmingham Mail at his press conference today: "It hasn't really got off to the start he would have liked. It’s a long, hard season and we are only a third of the way through.

"There’s a long way to go. It could be the second part of the season that we see Ross. In January especially, when we lose two or three then he could be crucial."

Nottingham Forest have been linked to Grimsby Town striker Omar Bogle.

The 24-year-old has bagged 29 goals for the Mariners since joining from non-league Solihull Motors in June 2015 and has been attracting interest from a range of clubs.

Barnet have reportedly already made a club-record bid of £250,000 for the forward in a bid to climb out of the basement division.

Bogle has 16 goals from in 22 appearances this season and is League Two's top scorer - one ahead of Barnet's John Akinde.

Former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has been linked with a move back to English football.

The one-season wonder signed for Shandong Luneng this summer after a poor couple of seasons on Tyneside and has scored five goals in 13 matches for the Chinese side.

And the Tigers are believed to be interested in bringing the 31-year-old back to the North East from the Far East.

Although the BBC claims Hull are not willing to match the £3m price tag the Chinese side have slapped on the former Senegal international.

Finally, Leeds United boss Garry Monk expects the Whites to sign Pablo Hernandez on a permanent deal in January.

Hernandez has been an important player in Monk's side so far this season, scoring two goals and notching two assists.

The former Spain international is currently out injured, but the manager is confident the ex-Valencia man will sign a permanent deal when his loan stint runs out next month.

The former Swansea manager said in his press conference today: "Pablo wants to commit."