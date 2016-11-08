Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has outlined his transfer policy for the January window.

The boss, who guided his side to a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town last weekend, has revealed he will be focused on quality rather than quantity when the window opens.

“We are working very hard, we have got a good squad and I think we will be able to add to that in January - probably for the first time - in a strong way in terms of being competitive,” Rowett said.

“Every team is going to dip into the market and most teams will look to get their squad done very early, that’s one of the benefits of Huddersfield, I think they signed a of players very early in pre-season which gives them chance to work and get their methods right.

“We will have to add some quality and hopefully for me it will be maybe about adding two players rather than five or six.

“This time, for the two years I have been here certainly, I think the next window we will be in the best position we have been in.

“You are always looking for areas, the forward areas every team looks for more goals, but I am pretty pleased with the squad we have got, you are just naturally going to try and get some others as well to help them through the course.”

Aston Villa want Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal in January, according to reports.

Villa boss Steve Bruce tried to sign the Israeli international while at Hull, but missed out on his man.

And according to the Sun, the former Birmingham City manager is hopeful he can bring Kayal to Villa Park in January as the 28-year-old is out of contract next summer.

The former Celtic man has made eight league appearances for the Seagulls this season, notching one assist.

Brentford are closing in on a loan deal for Watford striker Jerome Sinclair, according to the Sun.

Sinclair left Liverpool for Vicarage Road in a £4m deal over the summer but has failed to make an appearance since joining the Hornets.

And a lack of first team action could well see him leave Watford, with Brentford keen on bringing the 20-year-old to Griffin Park.

According to the newspaper, the Bees are keen on bolstering their attacking options - and, in turn, their promotion bid - and Sinclair is very much on their radar.

Former Norwich City transfer target and Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel has revealed why a move to the Canaries failed to materialise in 2015.

The forward - who is again being linked to a range of Premier League sides thanks to his good form in Serie A and the Europa League - told France Football he came close to striking a deal with the then top-tier side but backed out of the agreement because of his fear of taking the plunge and moving abroad.

The 25-year-old has never played outside of Italy, having started his career at Parma before moving to Cesena in 2012 and on to Sassuolo in the same year Norwich came knocking.

He said: "Actually, during the summer of 2015, Norwich were very interested, but I was scared of change. We’ll see next year. From here on in, I need to continue to score."