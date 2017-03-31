Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sevilla have enquired about Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon.

The 16-year-old is believed to be being monitored by Liverpool and Arsenal, but it's the La Liga side who have made the first move - according to reports.

The Daily Star claim Tottenham and Manchester City are also in for the left-back, but Bleacher Report claim the Europa League champions have enquired over his availability.

Sessegnon has scored six goals in 24 appearances so far this season.

Peter Whittingham could leave Cardiff City in the summer as the player and club have reached a stalemate in contract talks.

Neil Warnock confirmed to Wales Online that talks had been held, but no agreement had been reached.

Whittingham has been a Cardiff player for 10 years, but his current deal expires in the summer.

And with no agreement reached, the 32-year-old could leave the Cardiff City Stadium in June.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is keen to keep former Blackburn defender Chris Samba at Villa Park into preseason.

The big centre-back has been keeping fit with the Villans after leaving Panathinaikos by mutual consent before Christmas.

“He’s still here. Nothing’s changed,” Bruce told the Birmingham Mail. “I hope he stays until the end of the season and does pre-season with us.

“If he gets himself fit, and that’s what he’s here for, then that will suit him and it will suit me too.”

(Photo: Action Images / Ed Sykes)

Finally, Welsh international defender Craig Morgan has signed a new deal with Wigan Athletic which will keep him at the club until 2019.

Morgan joined Wigan from Rotherham in 2015 and has gone on to make 52 appearances for the Latics - captaining the side to promotion from League One last season.

"The chairman made it very clear he wanted me to stay," Morgan said on signing his new deal.

"I think it's right I should repay his faith."